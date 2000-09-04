Quick clips
eMadison TV clients will be able to add video clips to advertising sales presentations, thanks to SeeItFirst.com. eMadison offers its clients a secure, Web-based platform for buying and selling traditional media advertising time. Media buyers will be able to see the video clips using an onscreen link in the sales proposal transmitted over eMadison's secure server. Sales information can also be synchronized to the video content.
