Quello cheers Detroit radio

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman James Quello was in a

Detroit hotel room on business Aug. 14 when the lights went out.

That left him with no radio and no TV, not to mention no dinner and no

breakfast the next day (OK, he did manage to secure some cheese, crackers and

7 UP).

Quello bought a portable radio and monitored the situation via two network

owned-and-operated stations that he said did a great job of covering the blackout.

They were Quello’s former station, WJR(AM) (ABC), and WWJ(AM) (Infinity Broadcasting Corp./CBS).

Quello said that if he were still in the center chair, he would recommend

"automatically" renewing both stations’ licenses "on the basis of continuing

outstanding local service."

The World War II veteran even gave them extra credit for service "above and

beyond."