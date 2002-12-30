Quello to celebrate 100th birthday

Mark your perpetual calendars: The RSVPs for former Federal Communications

Commission member and chairman Jim Quello's 100th birthday party are already

piling up.

The celebration is set for April 21, 2014, at The Army and Navy Club in

Washington, D.C., and everyone who is still someone will be there.

The event will double as a salute to congressional veterans of World War II.

Acceptances include Sens. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and John

Dingell (former D-Mich.), as well as broadcasting imminences Stanley Hubbard of Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. and

Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s Lowry Mays. We have it on good authority that Mays volunteered

to bring fuzzy navels (Quello's favorite libation) and Viagra, to which the

veteran commissioner responded: "Bringing me Viagra is like putting a new

flagpole on a condemned building." Fellow former chairman and Wiley, Rein &

Fielding LLP partner Dick Wiley will emcee.