Quello to celebrate 100th birthday
Mark your perpetual calendars: The RSVPs for former Federal Communications
Commission member and chairman Jim Quello's 100th birthday party are already
piling up.
The celebration is set for April 21, 2014, at The Army and Navy Club in
Washington, D.C., and everyone who is still someone will be there.
The event will double as a salute to congressional veterans of World War II.
Acceptances include Sens. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.), Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and John
Dingell (former D-Mich.), as well as broadcasting imminences Stanley Hubbard of Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. and
Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s Lowry Mays. We have it on good authority that Mays volunteered
to bring fuzzy navels (Quello's favorite libation) and Viagra, to which the
veteran commissioner responded: "Bringing me Viagra is like putting a new
flagpole on a condemned building." Fellow former chairman and Wiley, Rein &
Fielding LLP partner Dick Wiley will emcee.
