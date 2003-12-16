Queer Eye’s Filicia Headed for Pier 1 Ads

Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is full of product placement but now one of Queer Eye’s own is going to take a more direct route to marketing.

Pier 1 Imports has signed interior designer Thom Filicia, one of Queer Eye’s Fab Five, to star in its 2004 marketing campaign. Filicia will replace Kirstie Alley, who has appeared in the ads for the past three years.