Queer Eye sets Bravo high

Bravo scored record ratings for the debut of its male-makeover series,

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The reality show -- which stars five gay lifestyle "experts" helping to make

over a straight guy -- nabbed a 1.6 rating with 1.6 million viewers, making it

Bravo's highest-rated show ever, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Also encouraging: Queer Eye averaged 1.2 million viewers among adults

18-49.

Network president Jeff Gaspin, who also heads up NBC's alternative

programming, is hoping to lure younger viewers to Bravo with edgier fare like

Queer Eye.

His next effort Boy Meets Boy, where a gay bachelor picks from a batch

of gay and straight suitors, bows July 29.