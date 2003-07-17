Queer Eye sets Bravo high
Bravo scored record ratings for the debut of its male-makeover series,
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
The reality show -- which stars five gay lifestyle "experts" helping to make
over a straight guy -- nabbed a 1.6 rating with 1.6 million viewers, making it
Bravo's highest-rated show ever, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Also encouraging: Queer Eye averaged 1.2 million viewers among adults
18-49.
Network president Jeff Gaspin, who also heads up NBC's alternative
programming, is hoping to lure younger viewers to Bravo with edgier fare like
Queer Eye.
His next effort Boy Meets Boy, where a gay bachelor picks from a batch
of gay and straight suitors, bows July 29.
