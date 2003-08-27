Queer Eye ’s ratings continue to soar

Bravo’s summer hit, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, continued to smash

Bravo ratings records, with Tuesday night’s original episode scoring the highest

ratings yet. The show averaged 2.25 million viewers in adults 25-54, 2.22

million viewers in adults 18-49, 3.1 total viewers and a 2.9 household rating,

all of which are new records in their categories.

The show also broke the three-million viewer barrier for Bravo for the first

time.

"We always knew this show could be big, but every week it surprises us with

just how big it’s becoming," said Jeff Gaspin, president of Bravo.

On top of beating all of Bravo’s previous ratings records, Queer Eye

also was the No. 1 show in adults 25-54 among all ad-supported cable networks,

beating ESPN’s premiere of new series Playmakers.

The show even beat a rerun of CBS’s Judging Amy, making it the

third-highest rated show in adults 25-54 on ad-supported broadcast or cable.