Queer Eye propels Bravo in Aug.
With Queer Eye for the Straight Guy still red-hot and climbing, so are
Bravo's prime-time Nielsen Media Research marks.
The NBC-owned network nabbed a 0.7 rating and 650,000 viewers. That's more
than double the ratings it used to see before Queer Eye came on.
Of course, Turner Network Television's audience is four times bigger, but for
Bravo, the numbers are huge. On Aug. 26, Queer Eye scored a 2.9 rating,
its best outing in August.
TNT captured the cable-ratings crown in August thanks in part to big ratings
for its acquired series, Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the
Street.TNT averaged a 2.2 rating with 2.5 million viewers in prime
time, according to Nielsen.
Disney Channel followed in second with a 2.0 average and 2.3 million viewers.
Lifetime Television (1.8 rating and 1.9 million viewers), Cartoon Network and
Nickelodeon (each with 1.7 ratings and 1.9 million viewers) rounded out the top
five.
MTV: Music Television boasted the month's highest-rated program with its
2003 Video Music Awards, which raked in an 8.1 rating Aug. 28. TBS
Superstation's original movie, Red Water, was the top movie with a 5.0
debut rating Aug. 17.
