Queer Eye propels Bravo in Aug.

With Queer Eye for the Straight Guy still red-hot and climbing, so are

Bravo's prime-time Nielsen Media Research marks.

The NBC-owned network nabbed a 0.7 rating and 650,000 viewers. That's more

than double the ratings it used to see before Queer Eye came on.

Of course, Turner Network Television's audience is four times bigger, but for

Bravo, the numbers are huge. On Aug. 26, Queer Eye scored a 2.9 rating,

its best outing in August.

TNT captured the cable-ratings crown in August thanks in part to big ratings

for its acquired series, Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the

Street.TNT averaged a 2.2 rating with 2.5 million viewers in prime

time, according to Nielsen.

Disney Channel followed in second with a 2.0 average and 2.3 million viewers.

Lifetime Television (1.8 rating and 1.9 million viewers), Cartoon Network and

Nickelodeon (each with 1.7 ratings and 1.9 million viewers) rounded out the top

five.

MTV: Music Television boasted the month's highest-rated program with its

2003 Video Music Awards, which raked in an 8.1 rating Aug. 28. TBS

Superstation's original movie, Red Water, was the top movie with a 5.0

debut rating Aug. 17.