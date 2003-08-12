Queer Eye promo blitz hits MSNBC

The gay makeover experts from Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

are slated to drop in on MSNBC's Pat Buchanan and Bill Press Tuesday night.

The "fab five," as NBC and Bravo like to call them, will offer Buchanan and

Press style assessments.

The visit is part of the promotional blitz for Queer Eye across

NBC-owned properties. Thursday night, NBC is replaying an episode of Queer

Eye at 10 p.m. EST and, later that night, the cast goes on The Tonight

Showwith Jay Leno to make over the talk-show host and his set. If

that wasn't enough, their efforts will be revealed on Leno Friday

night.