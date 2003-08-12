Queer Eye promo blitz hits MSNBC
The gay makeover experts from Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
are slated to drop in on MSNBC's Pat Buchanan and Bill Press Tuesday night.
The "fab five," as NBC and Bravo like to call them, will offer Buchanan and
Press style assessments.
The visit is part of the promotional blitz for Queer Eye across
NBC-owned properties. Thursday night, NBC is replaying an episode of Queer
Eye at 10 p.m. EST and, later that night, the cast goes on The Tonight
Showwith Jay Leno to make over the talk-show host and his set. If
that wasn't enough, their efforts will be revealed on Leno Friday
night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.