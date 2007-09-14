Queer Eye Kicking Off Final Season

Queer Eye, Bravo’s groundbreaking reality makeover show, will begin its fifth and final season October 2.

The premiere episode will be a “straight guy pageant,” hosted by Susan Lucci, featuring former makeover recipients from the show. The “fab five” will check up on the former cast members and see who has kept up their makeovers, and who slacked off.

Bravo, which also has hit reality shows Top Chef and Project Runway, has used the reality platform to incorporate products into their programs, such as the Kenmore Elite kitchen in Top Chef. In the case of Queer Eye, the show’s first “makeover” of the season will be a man named Eric, who is going to go on a date with a girl he met on Match.com. Despite their frequent use of product placement in programming, Bravo says that Match.com is not a sponsor of the show.

Following the episode’s premiere, Bravo's web site will update viewers on how the date went. The Queer Eye site will also feature bonus video from all of the show's seasons, and tips for wannabe stars of the show.

"Queer Eye refashioned Bravo when it premiered four years ago, and the Fab Five's areas of expertise are now the tentpoles of Bravo's programming: fashion, food, beauty, design and pop culture,” said Frances Berwick, Bravo's Executive Vice President of Programming & Production. "The show continues to combine a rare mix of emotional stories of personal growth, with relevant information on style, cooking and culture, and a liberal dose of humor"

Queer Eye will begin its final season with the “straight guy pageant” October 2 at 9PM.