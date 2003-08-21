Queer Eye continues to build

Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy sizzled again Tuesday,

rising to a 2.8 rating and 2.9 million viewers, its highest marks since the show's

July 15 debut, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBC was scheduled to repurpose another episode of Queer Eye Aug. 21 at

10 p.m. EST.

Bravo's second Tuesday reality show, Boy Meets Boy, attracted a 1.2

rating and 1.3 million viewers, also strong numbers for a Bravo show.

Also Aug. 20, MTV: Music Television premiered its latest celebrity reality show, Newlyweds, starring singers Jessica Simpson and Nick Leahy. The show nabbed a hearty

2.3 rating and 2.5 million viewers.

FX's plastic-surgeon drama, Nip/Tuck, continues its steady performance,

scoring a 2.9 rating Tuesday with 2.9 million viewers. A&E Network's British spy

drama, MI-5, is attracting a smaller crowd, with a 0.9 rating and 1 million

viewers this week.

But Turner Network Television boasted the night's highest-rated cable program with Law &

Order, which scored a 3.0 rating and 3.3 million viewers.