‘Queer Eye’ Back on Netflix March 15

Queer Eye returns to Netflix with a new season March 15. According to the show, it comes back “ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five.” The Fab Five ventures to Kansas City for season three, addressing the style-challenged locals there.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ran for five seasons on Bravo. It turned up on Netflix last year with a new name and a new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane is showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman are executive producers for ITV Entertainment.