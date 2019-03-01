Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five Series on Netflix May 31

When They See Us, a four-part limited series from Ava DuVernay about the Central Park Five, starts on Netflix May 31. The series is about five teen boys wrongly accused of a rape in New York in 1989.

Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise were the teens.

Related: Shooting Starts on Netflix's 'Central Park Five'

“In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time,” said DuVernay. “In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories. In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system. We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker.”

Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with New York City in 2014.

When They See Us was created by DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions will executive produce along with DuVernay.

The series stars Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye and Famke Janssen.