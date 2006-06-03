Queens Gets Second-Season Syndie Renewal

While the industry’s attention the past two weeks has been focused on the off-network sales of Two and a Half Men and Family Guy, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has quietly wrapped up second-second renewals for King of Queens in more than 50% of the U.S.

SPT Distribution President John Weiser said Friday the renewals of the midlevel off-net performer, which has seen third-season growth nationally and improvement over its lead-ins in local markets, include the Fox stations in New York and Los Angeles, Weigel Broadcasting’s WCIU Chicago, CBS and Belo.

Queens initially entered syndication in 2003, with its first cycle having staggered end dates.

Weiser said SPT had several factors working for it in garnering the quick renewals, including the expected attention surrounding star Kevin James’ blossoming movie career and the network finale next year. CBS placed a 13-episode midseason order, pushing its total number of episodes to 207.

The show is also slated to start its cable run next season on TBS.