‘Queen of the South’ Back on USA June 6

Season four of Queen of the South begins on USA Network June 6. Alice Braga stars in the series, about Teresa Mendoza, who is forced to run from a Mexican drug cartel and seek refuge in America.

The show is based on the book La Reina Del Sur, by Arturo Perez-Reverte, and is inspired by the Telemundo series La Reina Del Sur.

Queen of the South is a co-production from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP). The series delivered an average of 2.1 million total viewers in season three, according to USA.

Season three wrapped Sept. 13. David T. Friendly and Natalie Chaidez executive produce the show. Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Loboto are co-showrunners for season four.

The new season sees Mendoza fight to carve out a place as a full-fledged partner in Camila Vargas's cartel. But as enemies close in from both sides of the law, she is forced to choose between her new makeshift family and the man she loves.

USA Network is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.