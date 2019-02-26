‘La Reina del Sur’ Returns to Telemundo April 22

Telenovela La Reina del Sur will return to Telemundo Monday, April 22. Telemundo calls the series, which stars Kate del Castillo, the most popular in its history.

Telemundo will warm things up with Special Edition Season 1 March 4.

Shot on location in eight countries, the second season is set eight years after powerful drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza, played by del Castillo, disappeared into the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program after bringing down Mexican presidential candidate Epifanio Vargas. Living as Maria Dantes, she is raising her daughter Sofia in the Tuscan village of Massa Marittima. But her life takes an unexpected turn, and she will do the impossible to reclaim her throne.

“This feels like coming home again,” said Castillo. “Teresa means a lot to me. It’s the role that allowed me to conquer the medium in a way that impacted my life. I am glad audiences will get a chance to see how it all began with the special edition of the first season. They will experience first-hand why the original series still reigns supreme in this genre. Just know that the upcoming new season is all that and more.”

The cast also includes Raoul Bova, Humberto Zurita, Paola Nuñez and Antonio Gil.

Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix produce the show. Created by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, La Reina del Sur is written by Roberto Stopello, Juan Marcos Blanco, Miguel Ferrari and Jose Miguel Nuñez. Marcos Santana is executive producer and showrunner. Telemundo’s Martha Godoy and AG Studios’ Rodrigo Guerrero executive produce as well.