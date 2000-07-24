Quantel, the UK-based manufacturer of broadcast graphics and effects systems, has completed a $76.6 million management buyout from parent company Carlton Communications.
Quantel, the UK-based manufacturer of broadcast graphics and effects systems, has completed a $76.6 million management buyout from parent company Carlton Communications. Underwritten by venture-capital firm Lloyds TSB Development Capital, the buyout had been expected since November, when Carlton announced a proposed merger with United News and Media. Since then, Carlton has divested itself of non-core businesses, including audio-console maker Solid State Logic.
