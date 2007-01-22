Quantel Taps McGowan as U.S. Chief

Technology sales veteran Tom McGowan has been named CEO for North America for U.K.-based editing and effects supplier Quantel.

McGowan possesses more than 30 years of experience in broadcast engineering, and post production technology sales. He had previously served at Quantel from 1982-2000 in various sales positions, including VP of sales for graphics and VP of sales for broadcast products, working his way up to VP of broadcast sales. He then worked for ParkerVision, Pinnacle Systems and Avid Technology, most recently as Director of Broadcast Sales Operations, Midwest and Western States and National Accounts for Avid.

McGown will split his time between California and Quantel’s North American Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia.

"We are delighted that Tom has joined Quantel as our CEO for North America," said Ray Cross, Quantel CEO, in a statement. "His exceptional sales and marketing knowledge will be of immense value to Quantel as it continues to develop in the North American market, which is a key part of our growth strategy."