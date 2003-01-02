Quaking on hold for Tremors

Sci Fi Channel is delaying the premiere of its latest original series,

Tremors: The Series, until March because of a production slowdown.

Tremorswas originally slated for a January debut, but it is

being pushed back due to delays in special-effects work, a Sci Fi

spokeswoman said.

Production on the hour-long, weekly series started back in October.

Tremors -- in which a skilled monster hunter tries to protect his town from

creatures unleashed (he thinks) by the government -- is produced by Sci Fi's

corporate cousin, USA Cable Entertainment, in association with Big Productions

Inc.