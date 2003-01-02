Quaking on hold for Tremors
Sci Fi Channel is delaying the premiere of its latest original series,
Tremors: The Series, until March because of a production slowdown.
Tremorswas originally slated for a January debut, but it is
being pushed back due to delays in special-effects work, a Sci Fi
spokeswoman said.
Production on the hour-long, weekly series started back in October.
Tremors -- in which a skilled monster hunter tries to protect his town from
creatures unleashed (he thinks) by the government -- is produced by Sci Fi's
corporate cousin, USA Cable Entertainment, in association with Big Productions
Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.