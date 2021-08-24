QTT Launches Data-Driven Linear TV Marketplace With A+E, Fox, Reelz

QTT, a division of Viamedia, is launching a platform where buyers can access linear television advertising inventory for data-driven advertising.

A+E Networks, Fox and Reelz are the first TV network participants in the QTT Marketplace.

Magnite is the initial supply-side platform working with the QTT marketplace.

“The last mile to activate linear TV advertising through existing digital platforms is finally here,” said John Piccone, president of QTT. “Buyers and sellers can now take advantage of their investments in data-driven audience planning tools by activating at scale through QTT’s seamless translation platform. As a result, we now have an array of partners offering premium television inventory through demand- and sell-side platforms to connect them directly with traditional and new digital advertisers.”

The marketplace gives TV networks access to the growing volume of digital video ad add dollars.

"A+E Networks has been on the forefront in building scalable demand-side partnerships,” said Ethan Heftman, senior VP, advanced advertising and digital sales at A+E Networks. “QTT and its Marketplace are a one-two punch that automates access to new demand while ensuring control over our pricing and inventory.”

“At Fox, we continue to find ways to better serve our clients and look for solutions to drive incremental yield while reducing the workflow efforts to leverage our advanced TV technologies,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation for Fox. “Earlier this year, we partnered with Operative to move all linear sales to a single cloud system and, in turn, this allowed a seamless partnership with QTT to connect specific cable network linear avails to digital ad platforms.”

“More and more digital advertisers are looking to linear TV to increase their reach efficiently,” said Bill Rosolie, senior VP, advertising sales at ReelzChannel. “We see QTT as a platform to unlock the value of target-rich audiences across our portfolio of independent networks.”

The QTT Marketplace is an extension of QTT software developed to allow agencies and media buyers to see the linear ads made available by MVPDs, broadcast television stations and broadcast and cable networks. The launch follows QTT getting patents for the process it uses to integrate digital and linear television ecosystems.

Magnite developed its own process that complement’s QTT’s technology and allows QTT inventory to be bought programmatically based on TV metrics.

“Our clients have been asking for streamlined tools to enable programmatic monetization of their linear inventory and complement their CTV advertising efforts,“ said Todd Randak, senior VP, strategy and partnerships at Magnite. “With QTT we can now offer premium linear TV opportunities through the Magnite platform as if they were any other digital video ad.”