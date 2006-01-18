Trending

QTN Launches Mobile Service

By

Q Television Network, which airs programs for a gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered audience, is partnering with Mobile Accord to launch QTN Mobile, the network said Wednesday.

The service will provide interactive cellphone content related to QTN programming, with everything from downloadable wallpaper and ringtones to text messages with programming updates.

Q Television can be seen in close to 3 million digital cable households.