QB Palmer to Make Passes on Bachelor

Jesse Palmer, quarterback for the National Football League’s New York Giants, will be ABC’s next Bachelor, with the show’s fifth installment premiering on the network in April.

Palmer, 25, was drafted by the Giants in 2001 and became the team’s second-string quarterback in 2002.

"To have an NFL quarterback as a Bachelor is a real coup," said the show’s executive producer, Mike Fleiss. "If you lined up all the greatest bachelors who have ever applied to be on the show, Jesse would definitely be our No. 1 draft pick."