Q Unscrambles to Snag Gay Games

Pay service Q Television Network, the just-launched programming channel targeted to gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders, has secured rights to the 2006 Gay Games in Chicago.

The deal includes broadcast rights to live and taped coverage of the July 15-22 event, joint development of programming, and ad time. Rene Schenk, Q CFO, wouldn't say how much the channel paid for the worldwide rights, but called it a "sizable amount."

The sports include softball, dance, and tennis, as well as an arts festival, band, cheerleading and chorus.

Currently, Q is available in Palm Springs and San Francisco on RCN. Schenk says it should also be available via RCN in Boston, parts of New York, and Washington, D.C. within a matter of days. The channel also has a hunting license for Time Warner and is currently hunting.

As part of the deal, the signal will be unscrambled and made available worldwide.