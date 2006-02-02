Q TV Strikes FiOS Deal
Gay and lesbian network Q TV will get carriage on Verizon's telco TV service, FiOS.
Q TV said Verizon has agreed to carry the channel as a premium subscription service as well as offer invidual shows--like Flesh and Threads and QueerEdge--on-demand to those subs at no additional cost.
Verizon currently delivers its 300-channel video service to parts of Texas, Florida, Virgina, New York and Massachusetts.
