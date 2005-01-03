Q TV Pays Up to Self-Promote

Q Television Network said it will spend $1 million in various print publications over the next month to promote its gay pay digi-net.

Ad buys in the print campaign, which launches Jan. 6, include USA Today, The Boston Globe, and The San Francisco Chronicle, as well as gay and lesbian periodicals, including The Blade.

Q Television, a 24-hour digital channel dealing with the gay and lesbian lifestyle, is currently available in Boston, San Francisco, and New York on RCN, where the bulk of the ads will be placed. It is hoping to add RCN systems in Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington, D.C., within the next month.

