Q TV Names New President
New Q TV Network Chairman Lloyd Fan has tapped Carol Hinnant as the new president of the gay and lesbian-targeted cable network.
Fan also said the network will close its Palm Springs, Calif., headquarters and consolidate at Q TV's Burbank studios.
Fan, a major investor, last week became chairman of parent Triangle Multi-Media, replacing company founder Frank Olsen.
Also out in a shakeup that followed some due dilligence investigation of company financials, according to a source, was the entire board and top management above the VP level.
Hinnant's resume includes stints at HBO and Jones Media.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.