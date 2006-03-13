Q TV Names New President

New Q TV Network Chairman Lloyd Fan has tapped Carol Hinnant as the new president of the gay and lesbian-targeted cable network.

Fan also said the network will close its Palm Springs, Calif., headquarters and consolidate at Q TV's Burbank studios.

Fan, a major investor, last week became chairman of parent Triangle Multi-Media, replacing company founder Frank Olsen.

Also out in a shakeup that followed some due dilligence investigation of company financials, according to a source, was the entire board and top management above the VP level.

Hinnant's resume includes stints at HBO and Jones Media.

