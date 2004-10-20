Q TV Launches in Boston

Q Television Network is on the air on the RCN Corp. cable system in Boston, giving it carriage in San Francisco, New York (Manhattan) and, now, Beantown.

The channel is targetted to the gay and lesbian community, but it is also looking for "the curious."

Q TV is a 24/7 subscription-based service offering a mix of programming, including health, fitness, talk, drama, comedy, lifestyle programming and sports.