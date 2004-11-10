Q TV Bulks Up Bucks
Gay pay cable service Q Television Network said it collected $1 million in sponsorships and a few hundred more subscribers for its service during New York's Gay Life Expo.
The network is currently available on RCN systems in San Francisco, Boston and parts of New York, with Chicago and Philly RCN systems adding the channel in the next few days, according to a Q spokeswoman.
The channel is targeted to gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders and "the curious."
it is currently negotiating to purchase a 4,000-title film library.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.