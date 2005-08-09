Q TV Adds Xcess/Access

Gay and lesbian-targeted pay net Q Television will premiere a new fashion show with Queer Eye For The Straight Girl's Honey Labrador and Robbie Laughlin the week of Sept. 5.

The show, Xcess/Access, will focus on fashion from super designers to supermodels. It will be familiar territory for former model Labrador and Queer Eye fashion consultant Laughlin.

"Honey Labrador and Robbie Laughlin both have an eye for fashion and their fingers are pressed tightly on the pulse of the gay and lesbian community," said Frank Olsen, president, CEO and founder of Q Television.