Q Tees Up New Shows

Premium cable network Q TV has unveiled a new fall lineup that includes Flesh and Threads and fashion for the discriminating drag queen.

Seven new shows will debut Sept. 5, the network's first anniversary.

Q's additions are Flesh and Threads, a live dance show; It's a Drag, profiling the differences in the drag queen scene from city to city; Brunch, a live morning talk show; Queer Edge, taking "viewers to the farthest reaches of 'Queerdom'"; Q on Broadway, interviews and behind-the-curtain looks; Gay Court, which "lowers the gavel on legal issues facing its GLBT [gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender] litigants," and On the Road to the Gay Games, profiling the gay athletic competition, which Q will cover in 2006.