Q Tees Up More Time Warner

Q Television has struck carriage deals with two Time Warner Cable systems.

The ad-supported digital pay gay/lesbian network will be available starting Oct. 1 in Syracuse and Rochester, N.Y., as either a pay 24/7 channel or a VOD offering.

It is currently on Time Warner in Maine and RCN in San Francisco, Boston, and New York (though not the city). It also has limited distribution in Seattle. Additional sign-ups are expected in the next several weeks.

The channel has five hours of original programming per day, with the rest a variety of library product. Q launched in September 2004, but did not begin pushing hard for carriage deals until spring 2005.

