Q Snags First TW System
Q TV, which has had a "hunting license" from Time Warner since 2002, has bagged its first TW system.
The gay and lesbian-targeted premium digital network will launch to Time Warner customers in Maine beginning at the end of the month over Time Warner Cable New England.
In addition to the 24/7 premium channel, subs will have a VOD option for Q content.
