Q) How is The Mole? A) A little down

In its second outing, ABC's reality series The Mole

wasn't quite the hit it was in its initial outing, but it still brought in the viewers. The Mole

(Jan. 16) averaged a 4.9 rating/12 share in adults 18-49, down from its premiere average 5.6/14, according to Nielsen Media Research. The second episode averaged 11.6 million viewers (off from its debut 13.7 million average), but held its women 18-49 average entirely from last week, tallying an identical 6.8/17.