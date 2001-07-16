Pyramid posts up in top ten

Pyramid has broken into the top ten markets with its clearance Monday on Belo's WFAA-TV Dallas, where it is guaranteed an early fringe slot between 3 and 4 p.m.

Besides landing a ratings-attractive home, it will also be surrounded by consistent performers Jeopardy and Oprah, as its lead-in and lead-out respectively. Columbia TriStar's game entry for fall 2002 also locked up Gannett-owned WKYC-TV Cleveland, where it's likewise guaranteed an early fringe time slot.

Officially, the show is still on the hunt for clearances in the all-important New York and Los Angeles markets.

- Susanne Ault