Pyramid making pointed progress

Columbia TriStar's Pyramid has picked up a 2002 clearance on WBTV-TV Charlotte, right on the heels of its securing KRON-TV San Francisco and two San Diego outlets, KUSI-TV and KNSD-TV in an interesting dual platforming arrangement.

WBTV will air the Donny Osmond-hosted game series in a guaranteed double run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., bumping The Rosie O'Donnell Show to another time slot, before Rosie is bumped off its air after 2002. In San Diego, KUSI-TV will air Pyramid in primetime and KNSD-TV has the show for daytime and/or early fringe.

Pyramid is apparently hot on the hunt for clearances, especially with its upcoming game rivals, Buena Vista's and NBC's respective strip versions of Weakest Link and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? already cleared in most major markets on CBS O&O's (Weakest Link still needs L.A.). So far, Pyramid hasn't officially sealed deals in the top cities.

Apparently, the dual platform airing in San Diego plus its double dose on WBTV-TV should help Pyramid gain a foothold amidst its heavy game competition. There is talk that WBTV-TV could also pick up the syndicated version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? but its unclear where it will play in relation to Pyramid. - Susanne Ault