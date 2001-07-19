Pyramid clears two more markets

Pyramid has picked up more clearances on two ABC affiliates, WKRN-TV Nashville and KOLO-TV Reno.

Columbia TriStar's game strip has landed daytime or 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. early fringe spot on WKRN-TV and an early fringe slot, leading into Oprah on KOLO-TV.

Earlier this week, Pyramid broke into the top ten markets with its clearance on Belo's WFAA-TV Dallas. And it recently won a home on WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Pyramid closed KOMO-TV Seattle for a 4-5 p.m. slot, and is set to be paired with Buena Vista strip Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. That will bump The Rosie O'Donnell Show to another time period on the station.

- Susanne Ault