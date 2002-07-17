PVRs predicted to make gains

The Carmel Group sees big gains ahead for the personal-video-recorder market, growing from a U.S. household penetration of 1.5 percent by the end of

this year to 25 percent in 2008.

The analyst firm also sees U.S. cable operators having 4.8 million PVR-based

users and direct-broadcast satellite operators having 4.9 million by the end of 2005.

The majority of the market will be made up of products from Digeo Inc., Metabyte

Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenTV Corp., SONICblue Inc. and TiVo Inc., with TiVo and Metabyte expected

to lead the market's pure PVR providers.