PVR’s impact will be felt by ’05

A new report by the Yankee Group says the advertising industry will feel the

impact of personal video recorders in mid to late 2005 when PVR penetration

grows to 10 million subscribers.

The analyst group says penetration will grow to almost 20% of U.S. homes in

less than four years, especially as cable, satellite operators and electronics

manufacturers increasingly integrate PVRs into other devices.

"Despite changes in the industry, the 30-second spot will remain the most

widely used television-advertising format for the next five years," the report

adds. "It is important to remember that, even though 20% of U.S. households will

have PVRs in 2006, 80% will not. The vast majority of households still will be

viewing television the way they do today: without the ability to fast-forward

commercials."

