PVR’s impact will be felt by ’05
A new report by the Yankee Group says the advertising industry will feel the
impact of personal video recorders in mid to late 2005 when PVR penetration
grows to 10 million subscribers.
The analyst group says penetration will grow to almost 20% of U.S. homes in
less than four years, especially as cable, satellite operators and electronics
manufacturers increasingly integrate PVRs into other devices.
"Despite changes in the industry, the 30-second spot will remain the most
widely used television-advertising format for the next five years," the report
adds. "It is important to remember that, even though 20% of U.S. households will
have PVRs in 2006, 80% will not. The vast majority of households still will be
viewing television the way they do today: without the ability to fast-forward
commercials."
A new report by the Yankee Group says the advertising industry will feel the
impact of personal video recorders in mid to late 2005 when PVR penetration
grows to 10 million subscribers.
The analyst group says penetration will grow to almost 20% of U.S. homes in
less than four years, especially as cable, satellite operators and electronics
manufacturers increasingly integrate PVRs into other devices.
"Despite changes in the industry, the 30-second spot will remain the most
widely used television-advertising format for the next five years," the report
adds. "It is important to remember that, even though 20% of U.S. households will
have PVRs in 2006, 80% will not. The vast majority of households still will be
viewing television the way they do today: without the ability to fast-forward
commercials."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.