Putting its faith in DTV

Living Faith Ministries will install the "SignaCast" digital-TV-compliant system from integration company SignaSys Inc. to convert its three stations to digital.

The system includes an Acrodyne Industries Inc. "Quantum" transmitter, Miranda

analog-to-digital conversion and high-definition-TV-routing equipment and a Tandberg Inc. encoder.

WLFG-TV Grundy, Va., will be the first Living Faith station to install the

$50,000 (not including the cost of the transmitter) SignaCast "Lite" version of

the system, which also carries closed-captioning information, PSIP (Program and System Information Protocol) and emergency-alert-system messages.