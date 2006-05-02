PUT Levels Drop as Days Get Longer

The last week before May sweeps was a mixed bag for syndicated fare, according to the live-plus-same-day household ratings for the week ending April 23.

People Using Television (PUT) levels dropped for the fourth consecutive week as days got longer, with the average levels off about 250,000 on the week and a full 5.2 million from four weeks ago.

Of the entertainment newsmagazines, which often run in access, only Entertainment Tonight was up both week-to-week and year-to-year as daylight lasted longer. It gained 2% on the week and 4% on the year to a 4.7 average, buoyed by the April 18 show, which covered the Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes baby news.

Inside Edition averaged a 3.3, flat for the week but up 6% on the year, while ET spinoff The Insider was flat on the week and up 4% on the year to a 2.4. AccessHollywood followed with a 2.3, down 4% on the week and flat on the year, while Extra fell 5% but remained flat on the year at a 2.1.

Ellen DeGeneres had a big night at the Daytime Emmys April 28, and her talk show was also the only one to gain on the year the week ending April 23. Ellen averaged a 2.2, which, while flat on the week, was a 29% improvement on the year.

Oprah Winfrey led the way as usual, though her 6.3 rating was down 2% on the week and 10% on the year. Dr. Phil gained 13% to a 5.1, which was down 2% on the year. Live With Regis and Kelly was off 6% on the week and 3% on the year to a 3.1, while Maury averaged a 2.5, down 4% for the week and 7% on the year before news of an alleged sex scandal broke last week.

In game shows, Wheel of Fortune averaged an 8.0, down 1% on the week and the year. Jeopardy! was off 2% on the week and 7% on the year to a 6.4, while Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat on the week and up 7% on the year to a 3.2. Family Feud gained 16% on both the week and the year to a 2.2; new host John O’Hurley takes over from Richard Karn in the fall.

In court, Judge Judy was up 2% on the week but off 2% on the year to a 4.6, while Judge Joe Brown gained 4% on the week but fell 9% on the week to a 2.9. People’s Court averaged a 2.7, down 4% on the week and up 4% on the year, while Divorce Court gained 4% on the week but fell 11% on the year to a 2.5.

All three rookie strips were flat on the week, with Judge Alex averaging a 2.0, Martha a 1.6, and Tyra a 1.5.