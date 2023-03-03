‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will stream exclusively on Peacock starting March 10. Joel Crawford directed the film and DreamWorks Animation produced it.

Puss in Boots was a character in the Shrek film franchise. Antonio Banderas voices the cat, who embarks on a journey into the Black Forest in The Last Wish to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives, since he is down to the final life out of the nine he was given. Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided by cheerful mutt Perrito (Harvey Guillén, as they stay away from Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and Samson Kayo are also in the voice cast.

The movie, rated PG, came out in December. “This Shrek spin-off is a breezily entertaining DreamWorks animation that harnesses the familiar appeal of the self-aggrandising feline (Antonio Banderas), while also adopting a distinctive and original graphic visual style,” said a review in The Guardian. “Directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado both worked on the Kung Fu Panda films, and it’s perhaps this, plus the striking stylised action sequences of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that informs the bold, peppy approach to Puss’s gravity-defying derring-do.”

The Puss in Boots character first appeared in Shrek 2 in 2004, then appeared in two more Shrek films and his own 2011 feature, called Puss in Boots.

Mark Swift produced The Last Wish. ■