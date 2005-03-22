Purpose Driven Life Author on Larry King Tuesday
By Staff
In his first live interview since the Atlanta courthouse shooting, Rick Warren, author of The Purpose Driven Life, will appear on Cable News Network’s Larry King Live Tuesday at 9 p.m. (EST).Hostage Ashley Smith said she read passages from Warren’s best-selling book to murder suspect Brian Nichols as she negotiated her release and his surrender.
A transcript and frame grabs of the interview will be available upon request.
