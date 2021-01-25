‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet Feb. 7

Puppy Bowl, the Super Bowl-themed dog derby featuring Team Ruff versus Team Fluff, is on Animal Planet Feb. 7. The three-hour event kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. Puppy Bowl also streams on Discovery Plus.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff, comprised of adoptable puppies, compete for the Lombarky trophy. Seventy puppies from 22 shelters will take the field. Dan Schachner is “rufferee.” Announcers are Steve Levy from Monday Night Football and Sage Steele from SportsCenter.

It is the 17th annual Puppy Bowl. For the first time ever, there will be puppy cheerleaders on the sidelines. NFL stars Chris Godwin, Ronnie Stanley and Ryan Kerrigan reveal their puppy adoption stories. Kristen Bell, Valerie Bertinelli and Food Network star Duff Goldman will appear as well.

Bright Spot Content produces Puppy Bowl. Simon Morris is executive producer and showrunner. Cindy Kain and Sandy Varo Jarrell are executive producers too, and Dawn Sinsel is senior executive producer on behalf of Animal Planet.

Animal Planet is part of Discovery, Inc.

The Super Bowl, with the Chiefs and the Buccaneers fighting for the Lombardi Trophy, also happens Feb. 7. CBS has the game, and the kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

