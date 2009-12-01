‘Punkin Chunkin 2009' Posts Record Ratings For Science Channel
Science Channel's Punkin
Chunkin 2009, a show in which homemade catapults, trebuchets and air
cannons fire pumpkins into the skies of Delaware, scored record ratings for the
network, with 752,000 P2+ viewers, 436,000 households and 504,000 M2+.
The show ranked among the top ten non-sports and movie
programs on cable with 218,000 in the M25-54 demo and 252,000 among men 18-49,
outperforming a number of cable competitors in those demos. The show aired Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) at 9
p.m.
Punkin Chunkin 2009 and
On the Road to Punkin Chunkin is
produced by Sharp Entertainment with Matt Sharp as executive producer. Michael Sorenson executive produces for
Science Channel.
