Punk'd Returns to MTV
MTV said Wednesday that Ashton Kutcher's celebrity prank show, Punk'd, is returning for season three after all, starting April 25.
Just a few months ago, Kutcher swore that the show was over. Punk'd will rejoin MTV's Sunday Stew lineup alongside reality shows Viva La Bam, Pimp My Ride and Wildboyz.
