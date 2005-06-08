Pundits Challenged to Live Like Immigrants

Bill O'Reilly selling oranges on a freeway off-ramp or Tucker Carlson cleaning the bathrooms in a posh Beverly Hills palace? It could happen if one cable net has its way.

Si TV has challenged Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh and other conservative media types to spend a weekend in its "Urban Jungle" house.

The English-language, Latino-targeted cable and satellite net is trying to generate some buzz for the second installment of the show, Urban Jungle 2: South Central.

The show's premise is to transplant privileged urban kids to the barrio. “It’s easy to take an anti-immigrant position from an ivory tower,” said Sí TV Co-founder and Chairman Jeff Valdez in a statement. “We want to give these journalists a chance to find out what it’s really like to live in the hood and see if they come out with an appreciation of immigrant issues and challenges.”

If any of the pundits take them up on the sleepover, it could be a tight fit. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house will already be hosting 13 kids, who will compete in such contests as picking strawberries, removing graffiti, selling oranges on off-ramps, and cleaning Beverly Hills houses.