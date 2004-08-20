Pumped Peacock Preens in Prime

Through its first seven days, NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games from Athens, Greece, on "the networks of NBC" has drawn 165 million viewers (45 million for cable networks MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo and USA Network), 10% above Sydney, Australia's take four years ago at the seven-day mark.

The network had its best prime time numbers so far Thursday night, when coverage of Carly Patterson's quest for her first gold medal--in the gymnastic all-around--and Michael Phelps for his fourth swimming gold (both were successful), helped propel the Peacock to a 19.3 rating/32 share, up a whopping 30% from the same night in Sydney (14.9/26).

