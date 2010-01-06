Pumo Out at WFLA
WFLA Tampa President/General Manager Mike Pumo has been let go, reports a media blog that's part of
the St. Petersburg Times. WFLA is a Media General-owned NBC affiliate.
The blog says Florida Communications Group President John Schueler will take
over Pumo's duties, which included overseeing advertising sales for other Media
General outlets in Florida,
such as TBO.com and the Tampa Tribune.
A call to WFLA asking for the general manager was forwarded
to a line that was not picked up and not connected to a voice mailbox. Schueler
did not return a call.
The station has been hithard by layoffs since Media General merged its TV-newspaper-Web operations
in the #14DMA.
The blog reports that Tampa Tribune Executive Editor Janet Coatsleft the company in
mid-December.
