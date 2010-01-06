Pumo Out at WFLA

WFLA Tampa President/General Manager Mike Pumo has been let go, reports a media blog that's part of

the St. Petersburg Times. WFLA is a Media General-owned NBC affiliate.

The blog says Florida Communications Group President John Schueler will take

over Pumo's duties, which included overseeing advertising sales for other Media

General outlets in Florida,

such as TBO.com and the Tampa Tribune.

A call to WFLA asking for the general manager was forwarded

to a line that was not picked up and not connected to a voice mailbox. Schueler

did not return a call.

The station has been hithard by layoffs since Media General merged its TV-newspaper-Web operations

in the #14DMA.

The blog reports that Tampa Tribune Executive Editor Janet Coatsleft the company in

mid-December.