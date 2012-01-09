Pumo Named WPEC West Palm GM

Michael Pumo has been named general manager at WPEC West Palm Beach, one of the stations Sinclair will take over when its Freedom Broadcasting acquisition is finalized. Pumo is VP of broadcast sales for Freedom Communications.

Prior to that post, Pumo was president and general manager for Media General's WFLA Tampa. From 2002 until 2006, he was VP and general manager of WBTW Myrtle Beach.

"Mike is a broadcast veteran with major network affiliation experience," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "He already has familiarity with WPEC. Likewise, Mike previously worked for Sinclair, managing our Milwaukee properties. His knowledge with both companies should not only provide for a smooth transition, but coupled with his broadcast experience, makes him a perfect choice to manage this outstanding property."

In November, Sinclair agreed to acquire the eight Freedom stations for $385 million.

"I am thrilled to return to South Florida and WPEC where I was headquartered," commented Pumo. "WPEC has much to offer, and I look forward to re-introducing the station to the community and our viewers. I also look forward to creating a partnership with the team at Sinclair's CW affiliate, WTVX, in West Palm Beach."