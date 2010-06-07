Pumo Heads Freedom TV Sales

Michael Pumo has been named vice president of sales at Freedom Broadcasting. He'll be responsible for "driving revenue growth strategies for Freedom's portfolio of eight stations," said Freedom in a statement, and will be headquartered at WPEC West Palm Beach.

Pumo brings more than 20 years of broadcast management experience to Freedom, most recently as president and general manager at Media General's WFLA Tampa. WFLA did away with its general manager position when it merged newsrooms with corporate sibling Tampa Tribune.

"Mike is a leader who can take our broadcast operation to the next level," said Freedom Executive Vice President/COO Mark McEachen. "Mike will be instrumental in helping our advertisers maximize the impact of their media buys and understand the value of our local broadcast, website and mobile audiences."

Freedom exited bankruptcy protection in April.

Pumo said Freedom has a "rich history" of serving local markets. "I'm excited to join the company and contribute to its future success," he said. "I look forward to representing Freedom's diverse collection of broadcast stations, and aggressively pursuing revenue and partnership opportunities."