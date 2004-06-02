Pulchritude Powers Peacock

NBC won the prime time Nielsen Media Research ratings in the key 18-49 demo Tuesday night with a 3.5 rating/10 share, topping every half-hour with a lineup of Fear Factor (a repeat) and coverage of the Miss Universe pageant (Miss Australia won, Miss USA was second).



Also a big winner was The WB, which had its best summer launch ever and its best Tuesday overnight rating of the season.

ABC was second for the night with a 2.6/7 for its sitcom lineup of Eight Simple Rules, I'm With Her, According To Jim, and Less Than Perfect, all repeats, plus a Peter Jennings Reporting special on the LAPD.

In a dramatic tie for third, The WB recorded a 2.0/6 for its two-hour premiere of Spelling TV family drama, Summerland, while CBS scored its 2.0/6 with repeats of dramas Navy NCIS, The Guardian, and Judging Amy.

An American Idol-less Fox was fifth with a 1.5/5 for Summer Music Mania and UPN was sixth a 1/3 for One On One, All Of Us and Rock Me Baby.

The order of finish in households was NBC, 6.2/10; CBS, 5.7/10; ABC, 4.5/5; WB, 3.1/5; Fox, 2.2/4; UPN, 1.7/3.

FYI:

A rating is a percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has a TV and is tuned to a particular show. A share is the percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has the TV on and is tuned to that show. A household rating is a percentage of sets tuned to a show, a demo is a percentage of a particular age group (18-49-year-olds, for example) tuned to a show.